The father of murdered estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has died aged 87, the charity he founded has said.

Paul Lamplugh died in his sleep surrounded by his children on Tuesday after living with Parkinson’s in recent years, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust said.

He co-founded the trust after his 25-year-old daughter Suzy disappeared in 1986, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.

Paul and Diana Lamplugh campaigned for victims of stalking (Fiona Hanson/PA)

No-one was convicted over her death but in 1994 she was officially declared dead, presumed murdered.

Mr Lamplugh, who received an OBE in 2004, was a campaigner for causes including taxi safety and laws protecting victims of stalking, along with his wife Diana, who died in 2011.

Sir Ian Johnston, the charity’s chairman of trustees, said: “Paul was a truly remarkable man with phenomenal energy and perseverance.

“I saw him only a few weeks ago when he continued to urge me to do more with the trust to help people ‘stay safe’.”

Sad to announce the passing of Paul Lamplugh, our thoughts are with his family: https://t.co/qm58xXj5OC — Suzy Lamplugh Trust (@live_life_safe) June 12, 2018

A statement on behalf of the family said Mr Lamplugh celebrated his birthday surrounded by friends and family two weeks ago.

“It was typical of dad to want to throw a party to entertain everyone.

“In the end he went very peacefully and will be greatly missed not just by our family, but by his many friends,” it added.

He is survived by his children, Richard, Tamsin and Lizzie, and his seven grandchildren, the trust said.

While Suzy Lamplugh’s remains have never been discovered, the prime suspect was the convicted killer John Cannan.