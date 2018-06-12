Popular battle royale multiplayer game Fortnite is being released on the Nintendo Switch for the first time.

The free last-player-standing game has rapidly become one of the most popular video games of 2018 – with fans including England football star Dele Alli.

Ahead of the opening of the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, Nintendo confirmed it will be available to owners of its Switch mobile console from today.

The Switch console is a hybrid system that can be used both at home as a traditional games console, as well as a handheld mobile device.

The device has been credited with helping turn around Nintendo’s fortunes since it was released last year, with the Japanese gaming giant reporting healthy profits in recent financial results.

Fortnite’s popularity among players has partly been fuelled by its availability for free on smartphones as well as on traditional consoles, making it popular among teenage gamers as well as seasoned players.

Its recent rise has already prompted a reaction from established gaming giants, with the next Call of Duty game – Black Ops 4 – removing its regular single player campaign mode for a Fortnite-style battle royale feature instead.