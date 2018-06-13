US president Donald Trump has declared: “There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea,” as he returned to Washington after his historic summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Mr Trump wrote on Twitter that “everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office” following his ground-breaking talks with the North Korean leader.

Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

He said that before he took office, “people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea”, and claimed his predecessor in the White House Barack Obama said North Korea was the nation’s biggest problem.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim signed an agreement to work toward denuclearisation, but it appears weaker than past deals which failed.

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Independent experts estimate North Korea now has enough fissile material for 20 to 60 bombs, and it has tested missiles that could potentially deliver a nuclear weapon to the US mainland.