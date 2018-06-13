US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said joint US-South Korean military exercises will resume if North Korea stops negotiating in good faith over its nuclear programme.

Mr Pompeo is in South Korea a day after US president Donald Trump met with Kim Jong Un and announced the US would freeze what he called “war games” with the South.

America’s top diplomat said he was there when Mr Trump talked about the issue with Mr Kim.

He said Mr Trump “made very clear” that the condition for the freeze was that good-faith talks should continue.

Mr Pompeo said if the US concludes they no longer are in good faith, the freeze “will no longer be in effect”.

The US secretary of state said Mr Trump was “unambiguous” in conveying that to Mr Kim.