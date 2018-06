The second day of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to Northern Ireland took the couple to a number of stops in Omagh and Gortin.

Charles visited hospital staff before being joined by Camilla at a memorial garden, and then the pair headed on to a local community centre, where the royal helped in the construction of an ornamental wheelbarrow.

Charles met hospital nurses who treated dozens of victims in the Real IRA Omagh car bomb blast in August 1998 (Niall Carson/PA)

The prince spoke to patient John Black before unveiling a plaque marking Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex’s official opening (Niall Carson/PA)

The couple met Caroline Martin, whose sister Esther Gibson was killed in the Omagh bomb (Niall Carson/PA)

A wreath was lain at the memorial garden at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

Charles meets the public during a walk about in Omagh town centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Matilda Callahan of Dromore gave the couple a toy for Prince Louis (Niall Carson/PA)

The Prince of Wales used a power driver to put screws into an ornamental wheelbarrow during a visit to the Owenkillew Community Centre in Gortin (Steve Parsons/PA)

Charles also received a woollen viking’s slash from June Cochrane on the visit (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sheltering under an umbrella, the prince looks at some sheep with local children (Steve Parsons/PA)

Their time in Gortin came at the end of a two-day tour of Northern Ireland (Steve Parsons/PA)