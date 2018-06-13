A planned strike by workers on one of London Underground’s busiest lines has been called off just hours before it was due to start.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and the drivers’ union Aslef on the Jubilee Line were set to walk out for 24 hours on Thursday in a dispute over a new timetable.

Planned strike on London Underground Jubilee Line on Thursday is called off- @RMTunion @ASLEFunion — Alan Jones (@AlanJonesPA) June 13, 2018

Talks were held at the conciliation service Acas and the unions said they were suspending the industrial action to allow further meetings.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Pleased to confirm Jubilee Line workers have called off tomorrow’s planned strike, which would have caused huge inconvenience for Londoners, businesses and visitors to our city.

“Since I became mayor I have been determined that relations between Transport for London and hardworking staff and trade unions improve. This shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff.”

Nigel Holness, director of network operations for London Underground, said: “The new timetable on the Jubilee line is benefiting thousands of customers every day, boosting capacity and making journeys quicker and more comfortable.

“We have adhered to the agreements we have in place with our unions throughout this dispute and we are very pleased that customers will not be disrupted by strike action tomorrow.”