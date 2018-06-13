A man in his 30s has died after being shot in the street, police said.

The victim was fatally struck in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

He later died in hospital.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following armed police raids.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Ashton-under-Lyne https://t.co/nM8CLWBpIF — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 13, 2018

Firearms officers swooped on the scene after emergency calls were made and a cordon remains in place on Birch Street and Pelham Street.

Police sought to assure the public amid community concerns, urging anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Clitherow said: “Tragically, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man lost his life shortly after this horrific incident and we have specially trained officers supporting his family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“We have launched a murder investigation and officers will remain at the scene throughout this evening.

“I would advise people to avoid the area where possible as several road closures are in place.

“I want to assure the community that there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and they are there for your safety.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1592 of 13/06/2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.