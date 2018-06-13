A bus driver has been taken to hospital and two other people injured after a collision involving a tram near Edinburgh Airport.

The tram derailed following the crash which happened on Eastfield Avenue at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The driver and ticket conductor from the tram were treated at the scene by paramedics and their injuries are not thought to be serious, while the six passengers on board are not believed to have been injured.

There were no passengers on the bus, which is used to transport passengers between the long-stay airport car parks and the terminal building.

Edinburgh Trams said that work will continue through the night to recover the vehicle.

The bus driver has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Following a road traffic accident, we will continue to operate part route until the end of service on Thursday. Read more here. https://t.co/dHYVzBt2EY #EdinTravel pic.twitter.com/HnLnlWg1ni — Edinburgh Trams (@EdinburghTrams) June 13, 2018

Tram services in the area were disrupted following the incident, with services from York Place in the city centre terminating at Gyle Centre a few stops before the airport.

An Edinburgh Trams spokesman said: “The well-being of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority, our thoughts are with those involved in tonight’s road traffic accident.

“Following an assessment of the derailed tram and the condition of the tracks, a decision has been taken to continue to operate part route until the end of service on Thursday.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we work to resume full services.”

Police are investigating the crash and asked anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident to contact Police Scotland via 101.

For those using public transport, @on_lothianbuses are accepting @EdinburghTrams tickets to help people with their journeys. We thank you for your understanding. — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) June 13, 2018

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision involving a single decker bus and a tram near Edinburgh airport.

“The tram has derailed as a result of the collision.”

Edinburgh Airport tweeted that there was a build up of traffic in the area following the incident.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: “We can confirm an airport bus was involved in a collision with a tram. Emergency services are currently on scene dealing with the incident and we will assist them throughout.”