Los Angeles police are investigating reports of abuse against Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee.

The investigation was revealed in a restraining order granted on Wednesday against a man who has been acting as Mr Lee’s business manager and personal adviser.

The restraining order says the former adviser, Keya Morgan, has inserted himself into the life of the 95-year-old – who is behind famous strips including Spider-Man and The Hulk.

It accuses Morgan of taking advantage of Mr Lee’s impaired hearing, vision and judgment, moving him from his longtime family home and preventing family and associates from contacting him.

Morgan was arrested on Monday for allegedly filing a false police report by calling 911 saying burglars were in his house when in fact authorities were conducting a welfare check on Mr Lee.