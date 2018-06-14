Brexit is never too far away from the headlines and the same is true across Thursday’s papers following further votes on the EU (Withdrawal Bill).

The Times features a tale on the Brexit debate, saying that Labour suffered a “mass revolt” in the vote, alongside a main story about the problems caused by social media as claimed by the NHS chief executive.

The Times features a tale on the Brexit debate, saying that Labour suffered a "mass revolt" in the vote, alongside a main story about the problems caused by social media as claimed by the NHS chief executive.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Home Secretary Sajid Javid will “relax the visa cap” and open the door to more skilled migrants.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Home Secretary Sajid Javid will "relax the visa cap" and open the door to more skilled migrants.

The Guardian says there is a “new fissure” between Britain and the European Union as Brexit approaches, this time about the Galileo satellite programme.

The Guardian says there is a "new fissure" between Britain and the European Union as Brexit approaches, this time about the Galileo satellite programme.

The Financial Times leads with the latest Federal Reserve interest rate rise.

The Financial Times leads with the latest Federal Reserve interest rate rise.

The Metro says that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suffered a “mass rebellion” over the Brexit vote.

The i leads with “chaos in the Commons” as SNP representatives left the chamber after accusing Theresa May of sparking a “constitutional crisis”.

The i leads with "chaos in the Commons" as SNP representatives left the chamber after accusing Theresa May of sparking a "constitutional crisis".

The Independent carries a report on the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster, asking why the victims are being let down.

The Daily Mirror carries a story claiming the Conservatives have links to British firms selling medicinal cannabis abroad.

The Daily Mail carries a report claiming that Dominic Grieve held “secret talks” with “enemies of Brexit”.

The Daily Express carries a report about a terminally ill man who has been “trapped”in hospital for half a year.

The Daily Express carries a report about a terminally ill man who has been "trapped"in hospital for half a year.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star leads with reports that pub chain Wetherspoon is to ditch German beers and continental fizz ahead of Brexit.