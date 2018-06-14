Five people have been rescued after a fire broke out in a high-rise block of flats in Glasgow.

Smoke could be seen coming from the 14th floor of the building in Commercial Court in the Gorbals area of the city from around 8am on Thursday.

More than 10 fire crews, police and other emergency services were sent to the scene where a fire had broken out in a kitchen.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken praised firefighters for their work and said five people had been rescued with the fire contained.

She tweeted: “I’ve had an update from @fire_scot. It looks like this fire has been contained quickly and five people have been rescued.

“Thanks again to our firefighters for their swift and effective work.”

Eliot Brown, 19, was evacuated from his flat on the 13th floor.

He said: “I woke up and opened my eyes and saw smoke rising past the window.

“I thought it was mist at first and the after that I heard a knock on the door and it was someone shouting to get out.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commercial Court, where a fire has taken hold within the kitchen of the 14th floor property.

“Crews presently remain at the scene.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “As local MSP for the Gorbals, I’m in close contact with @NewGorbalsHA who are on site.

“The @scotfire_glasgo response is ongoing. I am receiving updates and will offer all possible assistance to any constituents affected.”

The fire broke out a year after the Grenfell disaster in London.