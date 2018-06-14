The victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy were remembered one year after the disaster with some families still in temporary accommodation and amid an inquiry into the UK’s worst fire incident since the Second World War.

The fire claimed 72 lives and has also caused a political maelstrom while inquiries continue into the management of the tower block which was consumed by fire in the early hours of June 14 2017.

The remains of the tower and many other buildings were lit in green to mark the anniversary while England’s World Cup squad in Russia were among those to pause in remembrance of those killed.

Grenfell Tower illuminated in green (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Phil Jones, Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, Jack Butland and Danny Rose observe a minute’s silence in Russia (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Downing Street in London also took on a green hue a year after the incident that also provoked political anger (Edward Lawrence/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate, centre, and staff pause for reflection in Russia (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dover House on Whitehall was also lit up in green (Edward Lawrence/PA)

A worker paints over part of the graffiti on the Grenfell memorial wall that reads “400 dead” (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Cabinet Office in London is illuminated a year after the tragedy (Edward Lawrence/PA)

Local residents decorated their balconies in green (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Local residents put up cuddly toys and the names of victims on green banners (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

England players show solidarity (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Soft toys tied to railings near Latimer Road, west London, in memory of the 72 people who lost their lives (David Mirzoeff/PA)