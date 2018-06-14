A Russian opposition leader has claimed a prison where he was detained for 30 days has been renovated to offer disruptive football fans more comfort during the World Cup.

Alexei Navalny, in an Instagram post following his release on Thursday, was describing conditions in the Specprijomnik correctional facility where he served a sentence for staging an unsanctioned protest in Moscow.

In his post just hours before the World Cup tournament kick off, Mr Navalny said the authorities were apparently preparing for “drunken” England fans.

He said cells had been renovated, grates had been painted and holes in the floor had become toilets.

Всем привет. Я снова с вами после 30-суточной командировки. Ужасно рад быть на свободе. Не буду хвастаться сколько книг я прочитал – много, расскажу лучше как подготовили спецприёмник к ЧМ по футболу. Это ужасно интересно. Видимо власти не исключают, что придётся арестовывать за дебош пьяных английских фанатов и не хотят ударить в грязь лицом. Во всех камерах зафигачили евроремонт. Решётки покрасили. Вместо дыр в полу (уж извините за такие подробности) поставили унитазы. В прогулочном дворе поставили ворота и раздали настоящие футбольные мячи. Кормить стали лучше, чем в ресторане. И даже официант есть – курсант из школы милиции ходит и раздает меню. Типа, как в самолёте, можно выбрать один из двух вариантов. Вот так выглядел вчерашний обед, яспециально записал: Закуска: картофельный салат или пирожок с капустой. Суп: харчо или борш с пампушкой. Основное блюдо: плов или шашлык. Причём можно шашлых из свинины, но для тех, кто кошер/халяль есть вариант из баранины. Десерт: тирамису (!) или пирожок с вишней. Напиток: вода, клюквенный морс или безалкогольное пиво. Импортное! Так как сотрудники спецприемника английского не знают, набрали стажёрок – студентки из Иняза им. Мориса Терезы. Они ходят в специальной форме, нечто среднее между полицейским и стюардессой. Пока иностранцев нет, студенткам скучно, они громко жалуются и требуют массовых арестов, чтобы завести знакомства. Самая чума. В камеры установили здоровенные ЖК-экраны, чтобы арестанты могли смотреть матчи чемпионата. Каждому, кто выходит дают подарок: книжечку с законами и домино (или нарды) с символикой чемпионата. Я выбрал нарды. Предвосхищая ваши комментарии на тему "хочу под арест", хочу заметить, что количество мест ограничено и если у вас в планах есть нарушение общественного порядка, то торопитесь. После Чемпионата Мира золотая карета превратится в тыкву.

A post shared by Алексей Навальный (@navalny) on Jun 14, 2018 at 12:35am PDT

Footballs were also put out in the exercise yard and large screens have been put up to show matches.

Police cadets acting as waiters offered prisoners a choice of two options on the menu, he claimed.

An online translation suggested he said: “Apparently the authorities do not rule out that they will have to arrest for drunkenness the drunken English fans and do not want to hit the dirt in the face.”

He joked that fans wanting to “disturb the public order” should hurry because “after the World Cup the gold carriage will turn into a pumpkin”.

The anti-corruption campaigner called a series of rallies in the Russian capital and other cities on May 5, just before President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a new term.