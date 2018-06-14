A Russian opposition leader has claimed a prison where he was detained for 30 days has been renovated to offer disruptive football fans more comfort during the World Cup.

Alexei Navalny, in an Instagram post following his release on Thursday, was describing conditions in the Specprijomnik correctional facility where he served a sentence for staging an unsanctioned protest in Moscow.

In his post just hours before the World Cup tournament kick off, Mr Navalny said the authorities were apparently preparing for “drunken” England fans.

He said cells had been renovated, grates had been painted and holes in the floor had become toilets.

Footballs were also put out in the exercise yard and large screens have been put up to show matches.

Police cadets acting as waiters offered prisoners a choice of two options on the menu, he claimed.

An online translation suggested he said: “Apparently the authorities do not rule out that they will have to arrest for drunkenness the drunken English fans and do not want to hit the dirt in the face.”

He joked that fans wanting to “disturb the public order” should hurry because “after the World Cup the gold carriage will turn into a pumpkin”.

The anti-corruption campaigner called a series of rallies in the Russian capital and other cities on May 5, just before President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a new term.