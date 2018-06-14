Eight people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a high-rise block of flats in Glasgow.

Smoke could be seen coming from the 14th floor of the building in Commercial Court in the Gorbals area of the city from around 8am on Thursday.

More than 10 fire crews, police and other emergency services were sent to the scene where a fire had broken out in a kitchen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were extinguished and eight people were treated by paramedics before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The extent of any injuries is not known.

A fire service spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commercial Court, where firefighters extinguished the flames.

“A total of eight casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken praised firefighters for their work.

Ms Sturgeon, who is the local MSP, tweeted: “Latest update is that the Gorbals fire is fully under control – though firefighters remain on scene as precaution against any further risk.

“My thanks again to our firefighters.”

Latest update is that the #Gorbals fire is fully under control – though firefighters remain on scene as precaution against any further risk. My thanks again to our firefighters. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 14, 2018

Ms Aitken initially tweeted that five people had been rescued from the block before the fire service confirmed the increase.

The council leader added: “Thanks again to our firefighters for their swift and effective work.”

Eliot Brown, 19, was evacuated from his flat on the 13th floor.

He said: “I woke up and opened my eyes and saw smoke rising past the window.

“I thought it was mist at first and then after that I heard a knock on the door and it was someone shouting to get out.”

The fire broke out a year after the Grenfell disaster in London.