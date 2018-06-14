Electropop band Clean Bandit have been announced as the headline act at a Labour festival as all tickets were slashed to £10.

The party will be hoping the Grammy award-winners will generate a wave of last-minute interest in the music, art and politics event, dubbed JezFest.

Ticket sales have been reportedly slow, although Labour declined to comment on the latest figures.

📣 JUST ANNOUNCED: @cleanbandit are joining us at Labour Live!⚡ Tickets are now only £10 ⚡Join us in North London on Saturday to see this Grammy Award-winning band alongside @jeremycorbyn – get your £10 tickets now 👇https://t.co/KKiS3MYvpH pic.twitter.com/BpZpMwUfPu — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 14, 2018

Entrance to the Labour Live festival on Saturday was initially set at £35 for adults, £30 for concessions and £10 for children.

The party did not say if it would be offering refunds to adults who had paid the full price.

Theresa May mocked Labour over the festival plans during Prime Minister’s Questions.

She told MPs that shadow chancellor John McDonnell and the Magic Numbers are among those appearing at the event, adding: “Just about sums them up.”

Singer Rae Morris, indie band Reverend And The Makers and Sex Pistol Glen Matlock are all on the bill for the festival, which is being held at White Hart Lane Recreation Ground.