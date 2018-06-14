The Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans on a walkabout in Chester, showing some her wedding ring and saying married life was “wonderful”.

Meghan stopped to talk to Sharon Briscoe and her friends on Northgate Street as she gradually made her way down a crowd 10-deep in the city centre.

Mrs Briscoe said: “I asked her how’s married life, and she said ‘Wonderful’.

The Duchess of Sussex during her walkabout (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“And I said ‘Could you send Harry our love’ because we think an awful lot of him and she said ‘That means an awful lot to us’.

Mrs Briscoe said: “I said ‘You looked radiant at the wedding’ and she said ‘Oh thank you’.

“She was really genuine, really lovely, it wasn’t put on at all.”

Her friend Sarah Ford said: “We said ‘Could we see your ring’ and she held it out and it was lovely.”

Sooneeta Richardson-Hughes, from Chester, said: “I just said welcome to the royal family and I hope you’ll be very happy living in the UK.

“I said ‘You were a beautiful bride and you made me cry walking down the aisle’.

“And she said ‘Thank you’. She said it was so nice to visit different parts of the country. She said Chester’s a lovely city.”

Ms Richardson-Hughes continued: “She said it’s nice to meet you, what’s your name. I said ‘Soonee’ and I said ‘Say hello to Harry’.

“She was absolutely lovely. She was exquisite.”

Meghan stopped to talk the crowds (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Carys Jones, 14, came a short distance just over the Welsh border to see the royals with her family.

She said: “She came up to me and asked me what my name was.

“She was so nice. I was just so lost for words.

“I thought she was going to talk to somebody else but then she turned and looked at me and smiled and then she shook my hand. I was too lost in the moment to know what to say.”

The teenager said: “It was just so nice because it seemed like she wanted to speak to me, it didn’t seem like she was just shaking people’s hands because she had to. It’s like she wanted to talk to me. She’s so friendly. Just to be in her presence was so amazing.”