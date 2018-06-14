The earrings the Duchess of Sussex wore on her visit to Cheshire were a touching gift from her new grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

Meghan wore the pearl and diamond studs on her first joint engagement with the monarch.

A close-up of one of the earrings worn by the Duchess of Sussex on her visit to Cheshire which were a gift from her new grandmother-in-law, the Queen (Jim Clarke/The Sun/PA)

It is not known when exactly the royal matriarch gave the jewellery to the American former actress, who married the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, last month.

Meghan and the Queen had travelled to Cheshire overnight on the Royal Train.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the earrings were a present from the Queen.

It is not known if they were from her personal collection or a new purchase.

The Queen lent Meghan Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara for her wedding to Prince Harry (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Queen loaned Meghan a sparkling tiara to wear on her wedding day – Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau – from her personal collection of priceless jewellery.