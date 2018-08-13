Private tenants are paying an average of £166 a month more in than in 2010, analysis by the Labour Party has claimed.

Rents in England and Wales are up nearly £2,000 a year since 2010 according to the party’s research.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said the figures were evidence of the Conservative Party’s “failure on housing”.

He said: “The Conservatives promised to tackle the private rented sector but after eight years of failure on housing, it should shame ministers that we are still seeing rent at sky high prices.

“The Government need to get a grip. They should start by accepting Labour’s plan to give bold new rights to renters including an end to no-fault evictions and controls on rents.”

There are currently 4.8m people in the private rented sector in England and Wales.

In total, private renters in England and Wales pay nearly £10bn more a year in rent charges than they did in 2010 and over £3.5bn more for those in London, according to the research.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he would make three-year tenancies the norm, and cap rent rises in line with inflation.