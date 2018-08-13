Two armed men who threatened staff at a Starbucks were unwittingly met by police who were getting coffee in the drive-thru.

A 29-year-old man was arrested after the incident at 5am in Northamptonshire, dubbed “coppercino” by the police force’s armed response vehicle unit.

They said officers were confronted with “violent resistance”, adding that staff had been threatened with weapons and cash was stolen.

At 0500hrs this morning two armed men went into Starbucks. They threatened staff with weapons and stole cash..They didn’t account for Armed Officers sat in the Drive-Thru ordering a coffee at the same time..Despite violent resistance, a male has been arrested..#coppercino — Northants Police ARV (@NorthantsARV) August 13, 2018

The force said the pair “didn’t account for armed officers sat in the drive-thru ordering a coffee”.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery but the second suspect made off from the scene, the force added.

A spokeswoman said the investigation into the incident at Towcester Road is on-going.