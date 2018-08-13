A coach has overturned on the M25, with firefighters working to free two people trapped in the vehicle.

Lanes one and two have been closed, as has the exit slip road at J3, Kent Highways said.

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene at the M25 at Swanley on the anti-clockwise carriageway just before 4pm.

M25 J4 – J3 Anti Clockise: Reports of an RTC on the Anti Clockwise carriageway near J3 (M20 Swanley Interchange), emergency services are at the scene but delays stretching back to J4 for Orpington: https://t.co/Ewr64it54L pic.twitter.com/22fFdPaKqI — KCC Highways (@KentHighways) August 13, 2018

No casualties have been confirmed.

The Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington, Kent, is on major incident alert, a spokesman said.

No patients have yet been received and the hospital is on standby, he added.

A statement from Kent Police said: “Kent Police was called at approximately 4pm on Monday August 13 to reports of a collision involving a coach on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 near to junction three.

“Officers are currently at the scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

We have ambulance crews at the scene of a serious RTC on the M25 at Swanley. Please avoid the area. — SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) August 13, 2018

“The junction three slip road on the anti-clockwise carriageway and lanes one and two are currently closed.

“There are delays to traffic and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes where possible.”

The #M25 j3 anti-clockwise exit slip road is closed and lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the main M25 carriageway within J3 due to an overturned coach. Long delays in the area and are expected to increase through the evening peak. Please use an alternative route + allow extra time pic.twitter.com/CB0chAZUyK — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) August 13, 2018

Three fire engines and “several vehicles from the heavy rescue team” were sent out “as a precaution”, the Kent Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

Police are urging motorists to plan ahead due to delays.