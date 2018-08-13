An arrest has been made after remains were found in the search for a missing man.

Kevin Bishop, 32, was reported missing in Paisley on August 4 after his family had not heard from him.

A search was launched and the last confirmed sighting of Mr Bishop was found to have been in Well Street in the Renfrewshire town on July 27.

The last sighting of Kevin Bishop was on July 27 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police said human remains have been discovered in a house in Schaw Road.

Formal identification is to take place but Mr Bishop’s family have been informed.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested by police and inquiries are continuing.