Forty-one people were left injured after a coach overturned on the M25 near Swanley in Kent.

Three people with more serious injuries were taken to hospital, while 38 were treated for minor injuries.

Seven children were among those hurt, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

The Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington, Kent, was put on major incident alert, a spokesman said.

It later said it was treating 23 people.

Lanes one and two at Junction Three anti-clockwise have been closed, as has the exit slip road, causing major delays.

Emergency services at the scene (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene at the M25 at Swanley just before 4pm.

A statement from Kent Police said: “Kent Police was called at approximately 4pm on Monday August 13 to reports of a collision involving a coach on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 near to junction three.

“Officers are currently at the scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

“The Junction Three slip road on the anti-clockwise carriageway and lanes one and two are currently closed.

“There are delays to traffic and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes where possible.”

The force later said all people aboard the coach were accounted for and a number of people had received treatment at the scene for minor injuries before being conveyed to local hospitals.

A further three people were taken to local hospitals with more serious injuries.

Police said while specialist recovery for the coach has been arranged, it was expected the slip road would remain closed for several hours, and motorists were advised to expect delays and, where possible, consider using another route.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters used cutting gear to free two people trapped.

Three fire engines and “several vehicles from the heavy rescue team” were sent out “as a precaution”, he added.