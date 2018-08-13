A bus loaded with football fans has overturned on a major road in Ecuador, killing at least 12 people and injuring 30 others, police said.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon as the Barcelona SC fans were heading back to their home city of Guayaquil following a draw against a team from nearby Cuenca.

(Screenshot/PA)

Police said they were investigating to determine what happened, but some witnesses told local media the bus was seen trying to overtake other vehicles shortly before the crash.

The football team has decided to honour the dead with a memorial service at their home stadium.