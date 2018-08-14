A Legoland-inspired haven, a shed floating on skis and a black cab converted into an outdoor bedroom are among the unique structures hoping to be crowned Shed of the Year.

The Cuprinol-sponsored competition, now in its 11th year, attracted nearly 3,000 entries which have been whittled down to 24 hopefuls.

Sheds in eight hotly contested categories – which include eco-friendly creations, budget outbuildings and historic-like structures – will battle it out for the 2018 title and a £1,000 cash prize.

A winners plaque, a giant crown and £100 worth of garden woodwork products are also up for grabs.

The poolside Bricks and Water shed houses an extensive Lego collection (Geoff Pike/PA)

The next stage falls in the hands of the public, who will vote for the best shed in each category before a “panel of shed experts” decides on the victor.

Among the innovative buildings which have left ordinary tool sheds quaking sits one structure made out of glass bottles.

The Bottle Shed in Scarborough, owned by Lauretta and Philip Denton, was inspired by an old primary school teacher and made from materials collected over decades.

One of the most innovative entries, a “Piano Raft” made by Ben Cummins in West Yorkshire, has journeyed from Liverpool to Leeds on a pair of skis over five years and is now being transformed into a piano.

An old black cab has been converted into a ‘working and social space’ at the bottom of Lee Connelly’s garden (Lee Connelly/PA)

Meanwhile, one Lego enthusiast has turned his poolside summerhouse into a gallery of sorts for his collection, and has incorporated a miniature steam railway track to boot.

“Head Sheddie” and competition founder Andrew Wilcox said the judges had been “blown away” by this year’s line-up.

“It’s amazing to see how the sheds evolve each year as entrants take inspiration from others and realise that creating your own shed on a budget is a more than achievable project,” he said.

“I will be very interested to see who comes out on top following the public vote. It is going to be a near-on impossible task deciding who will take top honour as the Shed of the Year 2018, I love all 24 sheds.”

Voting is open to the public until August 28 at www.readersheds.co.uk.