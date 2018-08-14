Jeremy Corbyn continues to feature prominently on the front pages on Tuesday as the ongoing anti-Semitism row rumbles on.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Labour leader was engaged in a “war of words” with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his visit to the graves of the Munich Olympics terrorists.

Mr Netanyahu said Mr Corbyn deserved “unequivocal condemnation from everyone” after claiming he was “present” but not “involved” in a ceremony honouring the terrorists, the paper says.

The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mail runs with the headline “Condemned”, and says Mr Corbyn was “engulfed” by world-wide condemnation over his visit.

The paper also adds that his attempt to quell the row “backfired spectacularly”.

The Labour leader admitted he had attended a ceremony honouring the Munich Olympics terrorists, but said he did not “think” he had laid a wreath, the Metro reports.

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads on a fresh plunge in the Turkish lira, reporting that it had sparked fears of a global crisis.

The Guardian

The Daily Mirror reports that scammers have stolen £46.7 million from pension pots in the last four years, while the i leads on rising rail fares, saying they are increasing twice as fast as wages.

Health matters make the front of The Times, which says a study has found that five million Britons have at least triple the normal risk of suffering a heart attack despite a lack of symptoms.

This startling close-up image of a lioness at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire was taken by wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas using a camera inside a miniature remote-controlled buggy

The Sun claims that a Lotto winner who scooped £148 million has married a fraudster who was jailed for stealing thousands of pounds from Tesco.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says as many as 30 pensioners at a care home in Doncaster were told to leave and find a new one within 24 hours.

The Daily Star claims that a grandmother won compensation from a travel firm after complaining her Benidorm hotel had “too many Spaniards in it”.

And the Financial Times reports that Tesla founder Elon Musk declared that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had expressed repeated interest in funding a deal to take the electric car company private.