A man has been arrested after a number of pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard said.

The area is in lockdown after armed police swarmed the scene on Tuesday morning.

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Ewelina U Ochab of the car (right) which crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

Images posted to social media showed a suspect surrounded by officers being led away from the vehicle in handcuffs.

Eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association: “I think it looked intentional – the car drove at speed and towards the barriers.”

She said: “I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.”

“The person driving did not go out” of the vehicle, she said.

The vehicle did not appear to have a front registration plate when it crashed, she added.

Streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off while police, ambulances and firefighters arrived at the scene.

At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “At 7.37am today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene.

“A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

“We will issue further info when we have it.”