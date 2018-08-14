Veteran table tennis champion Betty Gray, who had been involved in the sport for more than 70 years, has died at the age of 96.

She was the oldest person to carry the 2012 Olympic Torch in Wales and received an MBE in 2001.

The president of Table Tennis Wales, she had played at the Penlan club in Swansea since 1945 and represented Wales more than 250 times.

Sad news we are receiving at HQ Our president Betty Grey has passed away this morning What a warrior 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/phM2Y1qzQr — Table Tennis Wales (@walesTT) August 12, 2018

Paying tribute to her, the organisation said: “Over the years there have been so many players who have emerged through the Swansea region, via the club in Penlan, which Betty was so instrumental in running.

“As a player, Betty was such a ferocious opponent who never gave up, winning titles well into her 80s.

Farewell to @walesTT legend Betty Gray. What a character, what a champion and what a servant to Welsh sport. https://t.co/GKoCbcsxEa pic.twitter.com/UHTTLvjAdG — Welsh Sports HoF (@WelshSportsHoF) August 13, 2018

“Betty was a torch bearer through the streets of Swansea when the London Olympic baton came to Wales in 2012.

“She has been an ambassador for our sport and we will remember her forever.”