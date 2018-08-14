At least 23 people have been killed and another 14 injured after a long-distance bus overturned on a highway near Ecuador’s capital, officials said.

The Colombian-registered bus was travelling to Quito and hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve at about 3am local time on Tuesday.

@PoliciaEcuador junto a entidades de emergencia atendieron accidente de tránsito en el sector de la “Curva de la Muerte” vía #Papallacta. Se registró 23 fallecidos y 14 heridos producto de choque, volcamiento y estrellamiento de bus de turismo internacional. pic.twitter.com/tsctXkSf5P — Policía Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) August 14, 2018

Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia’s Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals are among the dead.

Ecuador’s emergency response agency said the bus overturned after running into a smaller vehicle.