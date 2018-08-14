Hatton Garden burglar Daniel Jones has been handed more jail time after failing to pay back more than £6 million, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 63-year-old was sentenced to another six years and 287 days in prison because he did not pay off the confiscation order he was given in January.

Jones, who was part of the raid over the Easter weekend in 2015, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Heather Chalk from the CPS, said: “Daniel Jones gained millions of pounds of criminal cash from the Hatton Garden burglary.

Hatton Garden raider Daniel Jones (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“In January, the CPS showed the court that Jones had the funds to pay back his ill-gotten gains and today we have successfully argued that his default sentences should be activated.

“Jones has failed to do so and will face more time in prison while the amount owed continues to stand.”

A police forensics officer enters the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit company premises (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Pensioners John “Kenny” Collins, and Terry Perkins are already serving seven-year sentences, while Brian Reader was given six years and three months in jail for his role in the heist.

At a confiscation hearing in January Judge Christopher Kinch QC said each jointly benefited from an estimated £13.69 million worth of cash, gold and gems stolen from boxes at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in London’s jewellery quarter after a drill was used to bore a hole into the vault wall.

The four ringleaders were ordered to pay back £27.5 million but the CPS said if one of the four paid an amount of nearly £6.5 million it would come off all their bills.