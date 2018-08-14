Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said people “must keep an open mind” about the suspected terror attack in Westminster.

A car collided with cyclists and pedestrians outside Parliament at about 7.30am on Tuesday, and a man was arrested over what police are treating as a terrorist attack.

Speaking at the Home Office, Mr Javid said he was limited in what he could say as the investigation was live.

Huge thanks to our emergency services for their rapid reaction to incident in Westminster this morning. My thoughts are with those injured. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) August 14, 2018

He said: “There are understandably a lot of questions about the incident and what has happened. I think people will appreciate it’s only just happened in the early hours of this morning.

“The briefing I have received from counter-terrorism police and the security services is that work is ongoing and they are doing everything they can to find out more about the incident.

“We must keep an open mind about what has happened and I’m sure when they do have more information they will say more.

“We must give the time the police need to do their work. ”

Forensic officers at the scene (Victoria Jones/PA)

Londoners would not allow anybody seeking to exploit terrorism to divide communities, Mr Javid added, as he praised their resilience.

“I would also like to thank the people of London,” he said. “This is not the first time we have seen an incident of this type on the streets of London.

“I would like to thank them for their resolve and resilience, and their determination to make sure those who seek to exploit these types of incidents will not be allowed to divide us.”

The Home Secretary also paid tribute to those inured, as well as to the emergency services who helped those affected by the attack.

“My thoughts are with the members of the public injured in this attack,” he said. “Thankfully none of them received life-threatening injuries and I would like to take this opportunity to wish them a speedy recovery.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency services for the speed at which they responded and apprehended immediately the suspect.

“This is a reminder to us all of the work they do – day in, day out – to keep us safe.”