A suspected terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament features prominently on the front pages on Wednesday.

“Terror returns to Westminster”, reads the headline of The Times, as it reports that a suspected terrorist spent 90 minutes trawling the streets of the capital before crashing into cyclists and pedestrians on Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow's front page: Terror returns to Westminster #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/8Shmv8ReQP — The Times of London (@thetimes) August 14, 2018

The Daily Mirror vows “they will never win”, echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Theresa May who said the “twisted aim” of terrorism was “to divide us”.

The Sun describes how the terror suspect tried to ram Parliament in a Ford Fiesta, knocking down 15 cyclists before smashing into security barriers at 50mph, while the Daily Telegraph reports on suggestions the incident was an attempted “copycat” attack to the one perpetrated by Khalid Masood a year earlier.

Tomorrow's front page: Terror suspect tried to ram Parliament in a Fiesta. https://t.co/lzVOE4iLb0 pic.twitter.com/q7HjYJw3iR — The Sun (@TheSun) August 14, 2018

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Terror suspect staked out scene before botched 'copycat' attack #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7NMySld4Va — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 14, 2018

Several papers also hail the efforts of the emergency services, who raced to the scene of the crash.

“Honour them”, urges the Daily Express, describing how fearless police risked their lives to swoop on the suspect.

And the i praises the police for “running towards danger”.

The Daily Mail reports that almost 700 live terrorism investigations are being carried out by the security services.

In other news, the acquittal of England cricketer Ben Stokes also makes headlines, as the 27-year-old was cleared of affray.

The Metro reports that a gay couple had thanked the sport star after the verdict, saying Stokes had defended them from homophobic abuse.

The Daily Star says the cricketer was close to tears as he was cleared, and is now back in the England squad.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads on a story about chief executives’ pay, reporting that their wages rose more than six times faster than wages in the wider workforce last year.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 15 August 2018: Top pay rises by 11% as workers’ wages fail to match inflation pic.twitter.com/LFOZWNhGZP — The Guardian (@guardian) August 14, 2018

And the Financial Times reports that DIY retailer Homebase is to shut 42 stores and cut up to 1,500 jobs in an effort to stay afloat.