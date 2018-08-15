The cost of regulated rail fares will increase by 3.2% next year.

Around 40% of fares will rise by this amount in January, including season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and Anytime tickets around major cities.

The price of these fares is controlled by the Government.

It uses the July Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation – announced by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday – to determine the cap on the annual increase.

Many long-distance commuters will see the annual cost of getting to work increase by more than £100.

Average rise in standard class regulated fares in Great Britain. See story RAIL Fares. Infographic from PA Graphics

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Cash said: “With passengers already furious at the shocking level of service on Britain’s rip-off privatised railways, today’s news is just another kick in the teeth that will come back to haunt both the Tory Government and the train companies alike.

“(Transport Secretary) Chris Grayling’s desperate attempt to try and make front-line rail workers pay for his incompetence and the train operators’ greed has backfired on him just like everything else he touches.

“If it wasn’t for the profiteering and exploitation that is endemic after more than two decades of rail privatisation, we would have enough cash in the pot to invest in staffing and infrastructure and hold down fares at the same time.

“What will really stick in the throat of the long-suffering British public is the fact that three-quarters of our train services are now controlled by overseas operators, with the profits from today’s fare rises shipped across the channel to subsidise passengers in Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

@RMTunion says that today's Government fare hike is another nail in the coffin of Britain's rip-off privatised railwayshttps://t.co/iJYxAGmrUD pic.twitter.com/2YDTrYDhV4 — RMT (@RMTunion) August 15, 2018

“Today’s fare rise is just another nail in the coffin of Britain’s rip-off privatised railways. It’s no longer a question of if our rail services are renationalised, it’s a question of when.”

GMB general secretary Tim Roache said: “Millions of passengers face a grim start to the new year when they are forced to pay even more extortionate prices for a frankly shocking service from the privatised rail companies.

“Rising travel costs, effectively a commuter tax, place an intolerable burden on working people, especially when wage rates don’t keep pace.

“The annual price hike seems to be the only part of the privatised railway that always runs as scheduled.

“Today’s announcement proves once again that the deck is stacked against ordinary working people.”