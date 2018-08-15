One of Scotland’s baby boxes is to be preserved in history in the Museum of Childhood.

The Scottish Government said 52,065 newborns across the country have received a baby box in the year since the scheme was introduced.

They include items such as clothes, a towel and a digital ear thermometer, while the box also comes with a mattress and can be used as a sleeping space for newborn babies.

The Museum of Childhood in Edinburgh will place one in its exhibition from next year.

Sandra Martin, history curator for Edinburgh’s Museums and Galleries, said: “The mseum houses some extraordinary examples of childhood history from all sides of Scottish society.

“From real silver spoons, a popular gift with babies in Victorian Edinburgh, to makeshift dolls crafted with nothing more than a wooden spoon and some old cloth, by families who couldn’t afford anything more.

Maree Todd (third left) with (l to r) Sarah Morrison and daughter Chrissie, and Gillian Steele with daughter Erin (Robert Perry/PA)

“The modern baby box is the great equaliser. The same gifts for baby, available to all new mothers. It’s a pleasure to welcome it into our collection.”

The Scottish Government said 85% of expectant parents have taken up the opportunity to receive the baby box, while the latest parent survey showed 100% satisfaction.

Children and Early Years Minister Maree Todd said: “I am absolutely delighted that our baby box will have a place preserved in history here at the Museum of Childhood.

“This box has made such a difference to people’s lives in the past year, and to know that this will now be on exhibition as a legacy of the babies of Scotland should make everyone involved in creating, packing and delivering the baby box very proud.

“We are committed to ensuring every baby has the best start in life, and I’ve seen over the past year the difference this box and its contents has made to the lives of babies and their parents and carers.”