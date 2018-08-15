A father and son have been found not guilty of stealing eight bottles of champagne worth £348 from Fortnum & Mason.

Douglas Vallender, 53, and 18-year-old Jack Vallender, of St Ives, Cornwall, denied theft of the drink from the high-end department store in central London on May 1 2017.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court took 48 minutes to reach unanimous verdicts.

Both defendants breathed a sigh of relief and mouthed “Thank you” as the verdicts were delivered.

Recorder Michael Howard QC told the jurors: “You have come to a decision extremely quickly. It has been a short case, which is perhaps not surprising.

Douglas Vallender with his son Jack outside Southwark Crown Court (Helen William/PA)

“I am sure the defendants are grateful to you and the court is grateful to you in deciding the case as you have.”

The prosecution had described the alleged offence as “brazen” “thought-out and planned”.

It was alleged that the two men, who arrived at the store at about 12.15pm, filled a branded Fortnum & Mason bag with the champagne and then just walked out of the shop.

They were stopped a short distance away by store security guards as they walked towards Piccadilly Circus and were taken back while police were called.

Douglas Vallender, who said he knew where to pay, said that in this instance paying had “slipped both our minds”.

He told the court that he and his family visit the store in London’s West End about three times a year and he buys champagne to hand out as gifts for his holiday lets in St Ives and as presents for friends.

Mr Vallender, who has high blood pressure and had taken medication which has side-effects, said he had been feeling unwell, and his son, who wants to be a merchant banker, needed to complete an application form that day.

The court also heard that, before the Fortnum & Mason incident, he had bought three pairs of slim-fit Levi jeans for £260 from a nearby store.

Prosecutor James Cartwright had said Mr Vallender “knew Fortnum & Mason like the back of your hand”, knew that eight bottles would fit into his bag, and that this was “an easy way to steal” rather than taking bottles of champagne from a supermarket or wine merchant.

Mr Cartwright suggested Mr Vallender told his son to take part in the theft before they went into the store and “through weakness he went ahead with it”.

All the allegations were denied.

After the verdicts, Mr Vallender, who is a property developer, said he does not intend to shop at Fortnum & Mason again.

He said: “As if I would ever put my son in that position (to steal).

“It is a shame because I loved giving out Fortnum & Mason products when we had holidaymakers over Christmas and New Year. It is a British institution and it is what we all love.”

Jack Vallender, who is waiting for his A-level results and hoping to get into university, said outside court: “It has been the worst and hopefully will be the best week of my life.”

He noted that publicity from the case had brought unwanted attention from people “and all assume the worst, so to have this decision and everything over with is great”.

He added: “It is horrible. I used to love coming to London and now it seems the only reason I have come here recently was because of this case.”

The court awarded the Vallenders a total of £2,928 to cover expenses incurred in attending the trial.