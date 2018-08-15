A woman has been banned from owning animals for life after keeping scores of cats and dogs in “filthy” pens at her home.

Janet Oxlade was spared jail after admitting 10 offences under the Animal Welfare Act when 38 dogs and 18 cats were rescued during a raid at her home in Grazeley Close, Bexleyheath, Kent, in January.

The 67-year-old was handed a suspended 20-week prison sentence at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the RSPCA said.

She was also ordered to pay £2,000 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to charges including failing to take animals to the vets to treat health problems, causing unnecessary suffering to five dogs and failing to tend to the severely matted coats of seven.

The RSPCA and Metropolitan Police officers searched the property after receiving a flurry of calls from members of the public in the run-up to Christmas last year complaining puppies they bought were unwell.

One of the 18 cats that were kept by Janet Oxlade (RSPCA/PA)

Officers found animals – including boxers, Newfoundlands, dachshunds, shih tzus, French bulldogs, basset hounds as well as puppies and kittens – locked in makeshift runs in the garden which were dirty and wet or kept in crates in the house, the charity said.

A Newfoundland had such badly deformed legs it could not walk.

Many were caked in mud and faeces, had overgrown claws and a number of ailments including eye and ear infections, dental disease and docked tails, the RSPCA said.

Pedigree cats were found living in cramped pens, with two adults and one kitten inside a pen the size of a small rabbit hutch.

Inside the house, two large dogs were found shut inside a rubbish-strewn conservatory while smaller breeds were crammed into tiny puppy pens or pet carriers in the kitchen and utility room.

One of the rescued dachshunds died of the contagious and deadly parvovirus on Christmas Day.

A vet present during the raid said these were some of the worst conditions he had ever seen, describing the matted coats as like “armour-plating”, the animal charity said.

One of the pens that held animals kept by Janet Oxlade (RSPCA/PA)

RSPCA inspector Cliff Harrison, who filmed the scene, described it as “absolutely disgusting” with “filth and mud everywhere”, adding: “It’s utterly disgraceful to keep animals in these conditions.”

Fellow inspector Carroll Lamport said Oxlade had been reported to the RSPCA several times over the years but previously refused to let officers into the property and there was never enough evidence to prosecute.

She said: “People became suspicious of her as they were never allowed outside of the living room of the home – which was kept in pristine condition – and couldn’t see the conditions the animals were being kept in.

“These dogs were living amongst absolute chaos, there was filth everywhere and many of the animals had no access to water.

“Away from all of this mayhem, the living room was kept in absolutely pristine condition. We suspect this is the room in which members of the public were invited to meet their new puppy in order to convince them that the dogs were raised in high-quality conditions.

“The truth of what lay beyond that living room door was far from the image they painted to the public.”

All the animals have been cared for by the RSPCA and some have already been rehomed.