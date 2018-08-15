Iain Livingstone has been named as the new Police Scotland Chief Constable.

He has been acting chief for the force since last autumn, standing in when former chief constable Phil Gormley was suspended during an investigation into gross misconduct allegations, which he denied, before quitting.

Mr Livingstone, whose current rank is Deputy Chief Constable, will take up his new post on August 27.

Scottish Police Authority announces appointment of IainLivingstone as next Chief Constable of @policescotland. More details to followshortly… — The SPA (@ScotPolAuth) August 15, 2018

His appointment was made by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) and approved by Scottish Ministers as required by law.

His annual salary for the four-year fixed term post is £216,549.

Mr Livingstone said he is “proud and humbled” by the appointment.

He said: “Policing has been my life and the demands on it are developing faster today than at any time in my career.

“It is my job now to lead and drive change in policing to adapt to those challenges and to build on the values, ethos and traditions of policing in Scotland that first attracted me to this profession 26 years ago.”

He was a solicitor before joining the police in 1992, serving with Lothian and Borders prior to the formation of Police Scotland.

SPA chairwoman Susan Deacon, who headed the selection panel interviewing prospective candidates, said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Iain Livingstone as Chief Constable of Police Scotland.

“The decision follows an extremely rigorous and robust selection process which has involved a range of external advice and inputs.

“Iain Livingstone is an outstanding police leader who has made an exceptional contribution to policing in Scotland.

“I am confident that as chief constable, working together with a recently strengthened leadership team, he will provide renewed stability, purpose and direction to Police Scotland after a demanding and challenging period.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf welcomed the appointment, saying: “Iain has demonstrated he has the right qualities to lead Police Scotland as the service continues to enhance its ability to tackle crime and keep people safe.”