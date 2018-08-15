Eight people have been injured after a horse bolted during an event at Pembrokeshire County Show.

A horse taking part in a competition threw its rider and jumped a fence into the crowd at the show in Withybush, near Haverfordwest, and knocked several people over.

Organisers said five people were taken to hospital including a 12-year-old boy and an 83-year-old man.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

An air ambulance attended the scene but was not required.

Medical crews on duty at the Withybush showground helped treat the injured along with other members of the emergency services. — Pembrokeshire Show (@pembscountyshow) August 15, 2018

Parts of the showground were closed off as a result of the incident on the second day of this year’s event.

The horse has since been captured.

Eyewitness Jonathan Twigg told the BBC: “A horse, presumably a show-jumping horse, seemed to break free from the area it was being held and just went on a rampage.

“It bolted up the avenue through the crowds here and took maybe a dozen people out on the way as it just ran straight into them.”

Mike Davies, chairman of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s trustees, said: “At the moment our thoughts are with those who were injured.

“We also want to thank the emergency services who were on the scene very quickly and assisted the injured.”

Mr Davies said there would be a full review into the circumstances surrounding the accident and the show would continue as planned on Thursday.