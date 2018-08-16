England rugby star Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 over an assault at a Jersey bar.

The 30-year-old fly-half pleaded guilty at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to resisting arrest and common assault.

A female police officer suffered bruising to her neck in the incident at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier on Wednesday, the court was told.

Cipriani was fined £1,500 for resisting arrest and £500 for assault.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the police officer.