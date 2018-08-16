Three sets of twins from the same college are celebrating their A-level results as they prepare to head to the same university as their sibling.

Himmat Sohal and his brother Arjun, from Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, both got three A grades in maths, chemistry and physics and have won places at Bath to study chemical engineering.

Harry and Thomas Ashton-Key, from Winchester, both got four A* results in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry and are heading to Oxford to study physics.

Henry and Catherine Darlison, from Winchester, are both heading to Cambridge. Henry gained two A* results in maths and further maths and an A in music and will study music, while his sister gained four A* results in maths, biology, chemistry and physics and will study medicine.

Himmat, left, and Arjun Sohal both got three As in maths, physics and chemistry (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The three pairs of 18-year-olds were among 27 sets of twins in the same year to receive their results at Peter Symonds College in Winchester.

Harry Ashton-Key said: “I do not think I would have got as far as I have got if I didn’t have my brother to help me.”

Himmat Sohal said: “I think having my brother studying the same subjects helped me, we are very competitive as twins but also want the best for each other.”

Arjun added: “We do want to go down separate paths at university and become our own people but it’s good to have each other there to support each other.”

There was a 99% A-level pass rate at Peter Symonds College in Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Catherine Darlison said: “I think it’s natural that twins end up making similar choices but it was nice throughout the process that we could support each other.”

Jokingly she added: “Just by coincidence Henry has signed up to a choir at my college so we will see a lot of each other, we will just try not to get sick of each other too quickly.”

Principal Stephen Carville praised his students for their successes, which saw a 99% A-level pass rate with 82% gaining A* to C and 62% earning A* to B.

He said: “This is an absolutely stellar performance, really outstanding. They are resilient, flexible young people, very focused, very committed and very hard working.”