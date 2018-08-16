One lower sixth form student achieved perfect marks in her AS religious philosophy exam – but plans on dropping the subject.

Ezgi Aldemir, 17, was getting in some practice ahead of her A-levels next year and when she opened her results at Truro High School for Girls in Truro, Cornwall she discovered she had not dropped a single mark.

But she is giving up religious philosophy to continue with her strongest subjects of biology, chemistry and maths to A-level.

“I’m so happy I could almost scream. I want to study medicine at university so the work I have done on ethics has given me a fantastic foundation for the studies that lie ahead,” she said.

Meanwhile at the school, one student who was unable to pick up her results in person was 18-year-old Rosalind Williams.

Rosalind Williams did not collect her results in person as she is working in Hamburg learning to speak German fluently (Truro High School for Girls/PA)

Miss Williams picked up A*s in English, maths and physics as well as an A grade in Latin.

After completing her exams she set herself the challenge of learning to speak German fluently and she is currently working in Hamburg for a month.

The teenager plans on spending the next 12 months travelling and teaching English abroad before applying to university.