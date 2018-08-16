Soul singer Aretha Franklin has died aged 76, her publicist has said.

The long-reigning “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as Think and her signature song, Respect, died at her home in Detroit.

She had been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, her representative Gwendolyn Quinn said.

A family statement said: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world.

“The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

The star had been suffering from pancreatic cancer (AP)

The statement continued: “Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on.

“As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Franklin, who had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years, had announced her retirement from touring last year.