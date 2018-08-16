Callum Fitzgerald is hoping that his top grades will lead to a career as an investment banker.

The 18-year-old is heading to Nottingham University after achieving A-level A grades in maths, physics and economics and an A grade in AS-level further maths at South Gloucestershire and Stroud (SGS) College.

“I’ve always wanted to go to one of the UK’s top universities as I want to become an investment banker,” the teenager, from Bristol, said.

“When I was younger my brother gave me a book, The Undercover Economist, and it really spoke to me. I’ve always loved maths so working in finance seemed like the perfect fit.

“The teaching at SGS has been really good. They really cared and supported us.

“I feel so relieved. I couldn’t sleep last night. It’s great that I can now stop worrying. Really happy with my results.”

William Townsley is joining the Royal Navy and wants to become a pilot (South Gloucestershire and Stroud College/PA)

Fellow college student William Townsley plans on joining the Royal Navy and aims to become a pilot.

The 20-year-old achieved a B in maths and Cs in politics and sociology.

“I did A-levels before SGS at sixth form but didn’t do well. I wanted to try again so I enrolled at SGS as I needed the grades for the Royal Navy.

“Having an end goal really focused my mind and this time around I was determined to succeed. My teachers were all very good but my maths teacher was the best teacher I’ve ever had.

“I’m really happy with my results. I was preparing for the worst but I’ve done what I set out to do.”