Aretha Franklin was one of the great musical figures of the 20th century.

The soul singer, who has died at the age of 76, was famous for hits including Respect, Natural Woman and I Say A Little Prayer.

Here is a look at her life in pictures –

After winning a Grammy award for best rhythm and blues performance for Bridge Over Troubled Water in 1972.

(Dave Pickoff/AP)

Franklin at a news conference in 1973.

(File/AP)

Posing with her Grammy Award for best female R&B vocal performance for Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing in 1975.

(File/AP)

Performing during the 47th Oscars in 1975.

(File/AP)

On the day of her marriage to Glen Turman in 1978, arriving at a Los Angeles hotel for their wedding reception alongside her son Kecalf, 8,

(Doug Pizac/AP)

Singing with James Brown in 1987 during a Home Box Office taping at the Taboo night club in Detroit.

(Rob Kozloff/AP)

Performing at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in 1989.

(Mario Suriani/AP)

Performing at the inaugural gala for president Bill Clinton in Washington DC in 1983.

(Amy Sancetta/AP)

With Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton at the 1994 Kennedy Centre Honours alongside songwriter Pete Seeger, director Harold Prince, composer Morton Gould and actor Kirk Douglas.

(Doug Mills/AP)

Singing the National Anthem before the start of game five of the NBA Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004.

Al Goldis/AP)

Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, the highest civilian award, in the East Room of the White House from President George W Bush in 2005.

(Lawrence Jackson/AP)

Performing the national anthem before the Super Bowl XL in 2006.

Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Arriving at a party for the Grammys in 2008.

(Ian West/PA)

Performing during the inauguration ceremony for President Barack Obama in 2009.

Elise Amendola/AP)

With Oprah Winfrey during the taping of the farewell episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011.

(Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Singing at the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial in Washington DC alongside President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2011.

(Charles Dharapak/AP)

Performing during the BET Honours at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC in 2012.

Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Receiving an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Harvard in 2014.

(Steven Senne/AP)

Singing during a memorial service for her father and brother, Rev CL and Rev Cecil Franklin, at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit where they were ministers.

(Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News/AP)

Performing in front of Pope Francis during the Festival of Families in Philadelphia in 2015.

(Matt Slocum/AP)

On stage at the world premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives at Radio City Music Hall during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Singing at the Elton John Aids Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Gala in New York in 2017.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)