Aretha Franklin appears across Friday’s front pages after the ‘Queen of Soul’ died aged 76.

Meanwhile papers lead with a variety of stories, including Danny Cipriani’s guilty pleas over a bar tussle.

The Sun leads with the England fly-half’s reaction to the incident, which saw him injure a female police officer.

Tomorrow's front page: Danny Cipriani causes outrage by dismissing injuring a female cop as a 'minor incident' https://t.co/qlrDej6QX7 pic.twitter.com/0BPg0rH4Rr — The Sun (@TheSun) August 16, 2018

The story also tops the Metro, after the 30-year-old admitted resisting arrest and common assault over the incident on Jersey on Wednesday.

The i leads with Franklin, whose tributes were led by former US president Barack Obama.

In other news, the Daily Telegraph says research suggests GPs work less than three-and-a-half days a week on average.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Rise of the part-time family doctor #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fPzeae0mMe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 16, 2018

Armed forces personnel are being put at risk because of failing IT systems at military surgeries, The Times reports.

Tomorrow's front page: IT chaos in healthcare puts troops’ lives at risk #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/7peFcvpQLz — The Times of London (@thetimes) August 16, 2018

The Guardian leads with claims by a former US defence chief over Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Guardian front page, Friday 17 August 2018: Ex-CIA boss says Trump denial of Russia collusion is ‘hogwash’ pic.twitter.com/dyBzppCc24 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 16, 2018

More woes for the Turkish lira lead the Financial Times after the US warned of fresh sanctions over the jailing of an American pastor in the country.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday August 17 https://t.co/b6LRmNvxe5 pic.twitter.com/gk9uE3tqpN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 16, 2018

A majority of councils are yet to sign up to an initiative to remember victims of the First World War, the Daily Express says.

EXPRESS: Shameful snub to our War Dead #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EYcAhNqdAe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 16, 2018

The Independent promotes a rally calling for a vote on the Brexit deal.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding will cost the taxpayer £2 million, the Daily Mirror reports.

And a report by MPs on e-cigarettes has been criticised by scientists, the Daily Mail says.