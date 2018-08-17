Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson has confirmed he was arrested.

Police said they made an arrest while investigating criminality linked to the UVF in East Belfast.

A 28 year old man who was arrested earlier today under the Private Security Industry Act 2001 on suspicion of unlawfully supplying door staff has been released on bail pending further police enquiries. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 16, 2018

A man was detained and later released on Thursday.

The PSNI said the 28-year-old was arrested in North Down and questioned on suspicion of unlawfully supplying door staff following searches in Bangor, Donaghadee and Newtownards.

Malicious & entirely contrived ‘arrest’ yesterday. No evidence put to me & search warrant confirms no search for anything connected to paramilitary activity. PSNI- without charge- try to ban me from telling ANYONE, meanwhile they issue a false & prejudicial statement. pic.twitter.com/VgPKllfiEE — Jamie Bryson (@JamieBrysonCPNI) August 17, 2018

Mr Bryson has denied involvement in criminality.

The man was released on bail pending further inquiries.