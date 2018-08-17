Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen outside her school on the Isle of Lewis.

Hannah Mackenzie, 17, was reported missing in Stornoway on Thursday evening following the first day back at school after the summer holidays on the Western Isles.

She was last seen in her school uniform outside the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway at around 4pm on Thursday.

She was reported missing later in the evening with searches focusing in the grounds of Lews Castle following a potential sighting in the area on Thursday evening.

Hannah Mackenzie was reported missing on Thursday evening (Police Scotland/PA)

The 17-year-old from Gravir is 5ft 5in, with a slim build, and dark hair worn in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a dark blue Nicolson Institute jumper, black skinny jeans and a black waist-length jacket with white lining and a white furry strip on the hood.

Inspector Jane Nicolson said: “We are grateful to everyone who has been in contact so far with information and encourage anyone else who can help to get in touch.

“If Hannah herself is reading this then please get in touch and let us and your family know you are safe and well.

“You can call Stornoway Police Station with information by calling 101, quoting reference NH1731/18.”