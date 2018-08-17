Rapper Young Thug was arrested after police found a concealed firearm inside his car in Los Angeles, officers have said.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was held on a weapons possession charge, officer Drake Madison said.

He was being held on 35,000 dollar (£27,000) bail.

Mr Madison said several hundred people had gathered outside a Dave & Buster’s sports bar in the Hollywood area, where the rapper was hosting an event for a new album.

Dave & Busters Tonight in LA | Private + Invite Only 🐍 #SlimeLanguage #SlimeandBusters pic.twitter.com/yqMDt63Boj — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 17, 2018

He said police detained several in the crowd, including Williams, and officers found a firearm inside his car.

Williams was arrested in September 2017 on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Atlanta.