A body has been found by police searching for a missing teenager on the Isle of Lewis.

Hannah Mackenzie, 17, was reported missing in Stornoway on Thursday evening following the first day back at school after the summer holidays on the Western Isles.

She was last seen outside her school, the Nicholson Institute, at 4pm on Thursday.

Searches were focused on the grounds of Lews Castle following a potential sighting in the area on Thursday and Police Scotland said a body was found in the area on Friday evening.

Formal identification is still to take place but the family of the 17-year-old have been informed, police said.

Area Commander for the Western Isles, Chief Inspector Ian Graham, said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with all concerned.”