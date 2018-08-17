Six teenagers who were arrested over a fight that left four boys with stab wounds have been released on bail.

Two of the victims remained in hospital on Friday night. One’s condition was downgraded from critical and both are now considered stable after the brawl in Camberwell, south London.

Five of those bailed were released without charge while one, a 15-year-old boy who was not named, has been charged with possessing a blade and cannabis, Scotland Yard said.

All of the boys, aged between 15 and 16, had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm over the fight on the Elmington Estate, near where a drill rapper was recently stabbed to death.

The scene behind Landor House in Camberwell was littered with paramedic equipment and bloodied clothing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Residents said they saw a group of up to 30 boys during the violence outside Landor House on Thursday evening.

Detective Inspector Luke Williams appealed for the public’s help to “bring those responsible to justice”.

“This incident saw another act of serious violence on our streets and is unacceptable,” he added.

The boy who was charged will appear at Camberwell Youth Court on September 5 while the others must return to a south London police station in mid-September, the force said.

The estate – which was littered with bloodied clothing, trainers and medical equipment – is just a short walk from Warham Street, where 23-year-old drill rapper Siddique Kamara, also known as Incognito, was stabbed to death on August 1.