Military police are investigating claims two officer cadets “waterboarded” a fellow recruit at Sandhurst academy.

Brigadier Bill Wright, commander of the Berkshire military college, ordered the probe into the alleged incident on August 7.

A cadet was allegedly pinned down before water was poured over a cloth covering his face, according to The Sun.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Sandhurst, where all officers in the British Army are trained.

Brig Wright said: “I am aware of allegations about an incident at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on August 7 involving some of our officer cadets.

“I have ordered an investigation by the Royal Military Police.

“The Army and I expect the highest standards of behaviour at Sandhurst; anyone found to have fallen short is dealt with robustly, including dismissal, if appropriate.”